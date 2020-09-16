LoginRadius Launches WordPress Authentication & SSO Plugin to Streamline Login Experiences
Developers can now replace WordPress default authentication with a more secure and scalable plugin without coding.
The core of our digital identity commitment is to enable seamless and secure consumer experiences. ”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, the leading consumer identity and access management solution provider, announces the launch of WordPress Authentication & SSO Plugin to enable developers to provide frictionless login experiences. Consumers no longer need to register or log in to each application in an SSO-connected environment.
— Deepak Gupta, Chief Technical Officer at LoginRadius
In addition to empowering simpler access to consumers, the plugin enables unified user management in a centralized manner.It also offers security features like MFA, which can be applied to WordPress applications, so consumers can be prompted to authenticate themselves and reduce the risk of intruders gaining access to critical applications and data.
"The core of our digital identity commitment is to enable seamless and secure consumer experiences. This new WordPress plugin will allow developers to provide quick and easy authentication methods including Phone Login, Passwordless Login, Single Sign-On (SSO), and MFA based on the consumers’ needs,” said Deepak Gupta, Chief Technical Officer at LoginRadius.
"With our comprehensive plugin support, developers can also easily manage users and identities and provide a compliance-centric balance between authentication and privacy,” he added.
Key Features of LoginRadius’ WordPress Authentication & SSO Plugin
A wide range of plugin features: LoginRadius offers a comprehensive feature box with a wide range of features like:
4 Authentication capabilities: Standard login (email login), Social Login, Phone Login, and Passwordless Login
Multi-factor authentication
Web, mobile, and federated SSO
Data and identity migration
Customizable interfaces for login, registration, and forgot password pages.
Configuration for email/SMS template
User management
GDPR, CCPA compliant, and more.
Easy integration: The LoginRadius WordPress plugin is easy to integrate via API secret and key.
Dashboard-driven: All features are end-to-end configurable and can be managed from the LoginRadius Admin Console. Developers can enable, disable, update, delete configurations according to their individual requirements.
User Management: LoginRadius provides user management via the plugin and its Admin Console. Activities like consumer provisioning, de-provisioning, authentication, and authorization are managed at LoginRadius’ end. No extra support is needed to handle registration, login, or reset passwords flows, which leads to cost and effort effectiveness.
Sync data at the WordPress Admin Panel via Plugin: Developers can use the WordPress Authentication Plugin on multiple WordPress applications owned by them. LoginRadius gathers consumers' data from those Wordpress applications and displays it on its Admin Console.
Improved data security and privacy management: The plugin is completely secure in the following ways:
Data is encrypted end-to-end, i.e., at transmission as well as at rest.
LoginRadius follows compliance and regulatory guidelines like GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, NIST, etc.
It is ISO 27001 and 27018 certified for information security management systems.
It offers tools like single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to eliminate the use of passwords and to let consumers log in to all their applications with just one set of credentials.
The LoginRadius WordPress and SSO plugin is not only quick-to-implement, but it provides better consumer experience and makes the data recovery process hassle-free.
Developers can download the WordPress Authentication & SSO Plugin here.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers developers to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
Media Team
LoginRadius Inc
+1 844-625-8889
email us here