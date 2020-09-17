American Tours International and Travel South USA Aim to Re-inspire Travel Planning Through Joint Marketing Campaign
Visit Coastal Carolinas and GeorgiaATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through a newly formed joint marketing effort, American Tours International (ATI) and Travel South USA will equip the travel agent community with off-the-beaten-path itineraries and information to inspire travel along the Southern Atlantic coast.
The partnership will create bespoke itineraries from the barrier island beaches of North Carolina to the Golden Isles of Georgia, with many unexpected, authentically Southern stops along the way. Featuring a variety of hotels and attractions, as well as free time to explore, these flexible, five-day itineraries are made for today’s traveler. Itineraries can be shortened or combined to accommodate anything from a three-day weekend to a two-week All-American Road Trip.
“ATI is very much committed to the U.S. tourism rebound. We’re excited to begin this joint campaign with Travel South USA and ATI, focusing on domestic U.S. and Canadian travel agents/advisors,” shared Noel Irwin Hentschel, chairman, CEO, and founder of ATI — the largest privately held inbound/outbound tour wholesaler serving millions of travelers from 70 countries.
The partnership includes marketing support to promote ATI’s state-of-the-art fly-drive system, along with a webinar series in collaboration with TravelMole. The new fly-drive app offers travel agents and their clients the freedom to create fly-drive itineraries, drawing from thousands of options of hotels and attractions in cities all across North America. It combines state-of-the-art booking capability with e-documentation and e-app functionality.
“Travel South USA is thrilled to be part of this campaign to restore and reinspire safe travel. The pandemic and resulting economic crisis have severely hurt hotels, restaurants, attractions, and travel providers — mostly small hospitality businesses. Recovery of the travel sector, once people can travel safely, is paramount for the restoration of our national economy,” added Liz Bittner, president and CEO of Travel South USA. “We want and need the optimism that comes with planning a trip to the coast, whether to stroll along the sand, smell the fresh breezes on a pier, kayak or bike in the marshlands, or enjoy a bit of sun. As soon as safely possible, we want to help you plan that next road trip.”
A bit more about each of the states featured in this campaign:
EXPLORE GEORGIA
Georgia is the South reinvented. We’re proud to show the world all the sights and experiences that can only be found here. As the (unofficial) capital of the Southeast, Georgia stands out for how it lives up to expectations — and how it defies them. With big cities and small towns, a diverse population, thriving arts and culture, and a geographical range from the mountains to the beach … there’s a lot more to Georgia than our peaches. Our state constantly redefines what it means to be Southern through the places, perspectives, and people that make Georgia so unique.
https://travelsouth.visittheusa.com/state/georgia
VISIT NORTH CAROLINA
From the iconic Blue Ridge Parkway to the laid-back beaches of Outer Banks, North Carolina invites travelers to embrace the spirit that moves them. Thrill-seekers find excitement in whitewater rapids and dramatic zip lines. Serenity arrives on mountain breezes and coastal starlight. Landmarks for epic histories, from the first flight to the first U.S. gold rush, instill lasting memories, while the legendary sounds of John Coltrane, Nina Simone, and Earl Scruggs fill the air. And whether you hunger for barbecue or thirst for craft beer and moonshine, North Carolina is where you can build a trip around your appetite.
https://travelsouth.visittheusa.com/state/north-carolina
DISCOVER SOUTH CAROLINA
In small-town charm and vibrant city culture, beautiful beaches and legendary golf courses, South Carolina exudes Southern hospitality while offering an experience all its own. Breathtaking coastal views extend more than 200 miles from Hilton Head to Charleston to Myrtle Beach, where couples, families, and friends alike will discover diverse dining, attractions, and entertainment. But the essence of the Palmetto State lies in the history that created its distinct Southern culture. That history resonates in everything from the storied locations of American battlefields to its proud reputation as the Birthplace of Barbecue.
https://travelsouth.visittheusa.com/state/south-carolina
About Travel South USA
Travel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development. In 2019, tourism ranked throughout the region as one of the top three industries, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and was responsible for $133 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.4 million direct jobs, $30 billion in worker paychecks, and almost $16 billion in state and local taxes. Visit TravelSouthUSA.com for consumer information and TravelSouthUSA.org for travel industry information.
