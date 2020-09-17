Infabode Launches Version Two and Funding Round
LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infabode, the home of real estate information, has today announced the launch of Version Two (V2) of its website, as well as a convertible loan financing round which has been backed by the UK Government’s Future Fund.
The new version of Infabode comes shortly after the recent merger with The News Funnel, which has seen the number of active users on Infabode double. Version Two is faster, has an improved UX design to make accessing relevant content easier, and offers suggested content based on the article or research document being read by the user.
A paid version of the service has also been launched allowing users to subscribe to multiple feeds, access aggregated content from external sources, and use advanced search filtering. Paid users also now have the option to subscribe to specific sub-sectors and get relevant content surrounding an exact building location.
Users are able to book a live demonstration of the V2 platform on the following dates:
-September 21st (5pm UK, 12pm EST, 9am PST)
-September 22nd (6pm UK, 1pm EST, 10am PST)
-September 28th (10am UK, 11am CEST)
-September 29th (3pm UK, 10am EST, 4pm CEST)
Click here to register for a product demo.
Infabode is also inviting its members to participate in the convertible loan financing round. The campaign, which is now live on Seedrs, has already received £250,000 in investments, which includes £125,000 in matched funding from the Government’s Future Fund.
Individuals can participate from as little as £10. The interest rate on the loan is 10% per annum and upon a qualifying conversion event, the loan will be converted into equity at a 20% discount to the appropriate share price at that time.
Infabode's CEO Matt Partridge commented that “Today is another important day in the continued growth of our business. Our V2 launch offers an unrivalled service for real estate professionals needing to know what is happening across their markets, while our latest funding round will enable us to roll out the new functionality across our global network and develop a number of additional products aimed at our content providers.”
Infabode has over 40,000 users, 900 content providers and 600,000 pages of insights on global real estate markets.
Anna-Maria Kotciuba
The new version of Infabode comes shortly after the recent merger with The News Funnel, which has seen the number of active users on Infabode double. Version Two is faster, has an improved UX design to make accessing relevant content easier, and offers suggested content based on the article or research document being read by the user.
A paid version of the service has also been launched allowing users to subscribe to multiple feeds, access aggregated content from external sources, and use advanced search filtering. Paid users also now have the option to subscribe to specific sub-sectors and get relevant content surrounding an exact building location.
Users are able to book a live demonstration of the V2 platform on the following dates:
-September 21st (5pm UK, 12pm EST, 9am PST)
-September 22nd (6pm UK, 1pm EST, 10am PST)
-September 28th (10am UK, 11am CEST)
-September 29th (3pm UK, 10am EST, 4pm CEST)
Click here to register for a product demo.
Infabode is also inviting its members to participate in the convertible loan financing round. The campaign, which is now live on Seedrs, has already received £250,000 in investments, which includes £125,000 in matched funding from the Government’s Future Fund.
Individuals can participate from as little as £10. The interest rate on the loan is 10% per annum and upon a qualifying conversion event, the loan will be converted into equity at a 20% discount to the appropriate share price at that time.
Infabode's CEO Matt Partridge commented that “Today is another important day in the continued growth of our business. Our V2 launch offers an unrivalled service for real estate professionals needing to know what is happening across their markets, while our latest funding round will enable us to roll out the new functionality across our global network and develop a number of additional products aimed at our content providers.”
Infabode has over 40,000 users, 900 content providers and 600,000 pages of insights on global real estate markets.
Anna-Maria Kotciuba
Infabode
+44 20 3003 5960
email us here