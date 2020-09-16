BerrySass Launches Their Signature Collection
BerrySass is a handmade business established in 2019, that creates bold jewelry using resin.
We are all unique and special individuals, and I want my customers to feel that when they wear my jewelry”BIRZEBBUGA, MALTA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodianne Mc Intyre, a business owner, an artist, and a jewelry designer; is launching the signature collection for BerrySass, her online store where she sells her handmade jewelry. This stunning collection of resin earrings includes six beautiful pairs of studs and five dangling earrings. Of the 11 pairs, three are statement earrings and four are made with real dried flowers set in resin.
— Rodianne Mc Intyre
While making the announcement, Rodianne excitedly noted that resin jewelry is back in style, with the fashion industry having been all about bold jewelry and making fashion statements with signature pieces all year round. "We are all unique and special individuals, and I want my customers to feel that when they wear my jewelry," said Rodianne, adding that we should celebrate our uniqueness.
Getting here has been a journey for the designer, where she and her team have worked hard to give customers the best. "Launching the first collection is challenging and exciting especially for a handmade jewelry business. After almost a year and a half in the works, I am delighted to present the Signature Collection to the world. A collection that features colorful, bold, and nature-inspired designs." As an entrepreneur who was passionate about starting an online business, Rodianne initially thought of importing products rather than creating her own. It is while carrying out research on what to sell, that she stumbled upon resin jewelry and fell in love with the idea.
The artist quickly found herself becoming obsessed with the creative pieces that were made using resin, from jewelry to home décor – the ideas were endless. Her futile search for the product she wanted to sell led her to the decision to create just her own stuff. Being a creative person who loves challenges, Rodianne learnt fast, and within no time she was experimenting with different types of resin, developing her own unique style, and building her brand.
One and a half years down the line, BerrySass, with their theme of providing customers with quality handmade jewelry, Rodianne is proud and ready to launch their Signature collection. These gorgeous handmade pieces are unique, bold, made with real flowers, and to perfection for customers who want to look good and make a statement.
You can find the signature collection of unique handmade jewelry at http://berrysass.etsy.com.
