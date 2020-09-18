CanvasChamp Announces Core Product Line to Include Customizable Umbrellas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA, August 31, 2020 - CanvasChamp, a personalized products company, announces the expansion of its core line to now include customizable umbrellas - www.canvaschamp.com/custom-umbrella. This new addition will provide customers with the opportunity to create an umbrella as unique as they are.
This custom umbrella will come in three different round, octagonal sizes ranging from 34”x34” to 42”x42”. Customers will be able to choose between polyester or nylon material, and straight or hooked handles. A cover as well as manual or auto-open closure types. As with other personalized products available through canvaschamp.com, customers will be able to upload images and add text to further customize their umbrella.
This umbrella joins CanvasChamp’s core line-up of customizable photo gifts such as canvas prints of varying sizes and shapes, photo mugs, photo pillows, wood prints, acrylic prints, and much more. To learn more about the complete list of products available, please visit: canvaschamp.com or call 1-800-993-0992.
About CanvasChamp:
CanvasChamp, founded in 2012, is a division of Prints and Signs International, LLC. We have our headquarters located in Atlanta, USA with production powerhouses in the USA, UK, and India.
Our primary intention is to make the world a better place by helping people share their life’s joy. This inspires us to spread more happiness and satisfaction through our personalized photo gifting products and to help households, organizations, institutions, and communities harness the power of visual art. To learn more, visit our website at: www.canvaschamp.com or call 1-800-993-0992.
Contact:
Jainam Shah, CEO
canvaschamp.com
1 (800) 993-0992
Jainam Shah
CanvasChamp
+1 800-317-0677
