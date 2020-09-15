NC Olmstead Plan Listening Session - NC Coalition on Aging Listening Session

Two additional Listening Sessions have been scheduled to provide Guardians and members of the NC Aging Coalition the opportunity to share their perspectives on the systems and services that support individuals with disabilities in North Carolina. To date the Technical Assistance Collaborative, TAC, has facilitated 13 Listening Sessions to gather input from stakeholders about the strengths, opportunities, gaps and challenges that exist. TAC has gained valuable insights these sessions. These final two sessions are intended to complete the formal process for gathering stakeholder feedback for the Service Systems Assessment, though stakeholders will have ongoing opportunities to provide input and feedback throughout development of the Olmstead Plan.

This additional session is scheduled as follows:

Date: 10/23/2020 Time: 11:30 – 1pm Location: https://zoom.us/j/98863272336?pwd=NUVNYitsRHdEWWZCZ0h3QVdjUjU5QT09 Meeting ID: 988 6327 2336 Passcode: 579673