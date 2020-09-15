Tony Salas Leads a Republican Insurgency to Turn Texas HD 144 Red
PASADENA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heart of Texas House District 144 (HD 144) contains the historical Texas battleground site of San Jacinto, the very place Gen. Sam Houston fought for, and won, Texas' independence. Against this backdrop, Republican candidate Tony Salas is leading an insurgency to take back the district from his Democratic opponent.
Within the last decade, the district has swung back and forth between both parties with the current office holder winning three, nonconsecutive elections. According to Salas, "I will win this election because I'm the underdog that will work the hardest to be the champion in this historic race".
Salas is using his experience of community outreach, activism and relationship building as a commercial banker to message and connect with the voters of HD 144. He developed his community outreach acumen working in his parent's fledging small business, and he mastered his entrepreneurial mindset by selling tacos in high-school.
Salas is a first generation son of Mexican immigrant parents. He is the face of a new breed of Republican Latinos entering into politics. In light of controversial voices like that of AOC, many Millennials and Zoomers are entering politics to write the policies that will determine the future of the growing Latino demographic in Texas.
"HD 144 has 84 percent of families with children under 18 living in poverty, and that is simply unacceptable,” commented Salas. "My family and many of the 74.9 percent of Latinos who make up our district fled socialist countries in pursuit of the American Dream. The Free Enterprise System made us the beacon of the world, and that is under attack", Salas concluded.
Salas’ platform is resonating with many Latino families and the decreasing Anglo vote that once made up the majority of HD 144. According to Rice University sociology professor, Stephen L. Kleinberg, Houston is representative of how the United States will look in the very near future.
Will HD 144 turn red in this election cycle? Only time will tell. One thing is certain – Salas is sending out a battle cry across the state - “Remember the Alamo, and remember HD 144” as he battles to regain the all important seat from his Democratic competition.
About Tony Salas:
Salas is a native of Phar, Texas who has lived in Houston since the age of five. He is a Republican candidate for Texas House District 144. His platform is based three core areas: 1. Bringing back gainful employment opportunities. 2. Reforming education, and 3. Saving the unborn children.
For more information or press inquiries, please contact Victor Escalante at victor@victorescalante.com or 713.992.8279
Tony Salas
