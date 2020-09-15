Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.R. 2574 – Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act of 2019 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

Suspensions (7 bills)

  1. H.R. 7909 Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers Are Safe Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Finkenauer – Education and Labor)
  2. S. 2683 Child Care Protection Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Burr – Education and Labor)
  3. H.R. 3659 Danny’s Law, as amended (Rep. Rose (NY) – Education and Labor)
  4. H.R. 8162 – 21st Century Community Learning Centers Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Wild – Education and Labor)
  5. S. 881 PROSWIFT Act (Sen. Peters – Science, Space, and Technology)
  6. H.R. 4979 Rural STEM Education Act, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology)
  7. H.R. 4990 – Election Technology Research Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Science, Space, and Technology)

