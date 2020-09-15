THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 2574 – Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act of 2019 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor. Suspensions (7 bills) H.R. 7909 – Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers Are Safe Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Finkenauer – Education and Labor) Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers Are Safe Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Finkenauer – Education and Labor) S. 2683 – Child Care Protection Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Burr – Education and Labor) Child Care Protection Improvement Act of 2020, as amended (Sen. Burr – Education and Labor) H.R. 3659 – Danny’s Law, as amended (Rep. Rose (NY) – Education and Labor) Danny’s Law, as amended (Rep. Rose (NY) – Education and Labor) H.R. 8162 – 21st Century Community Learning Centers Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Wild – Education and Labor) S. 881 – PROSWIFT Act (Sen. Peters – Science, Space, and Technology) PROSWIFT Act (Sen. Peters – Science, Space, and Technology) H.R. 4979 – Rural STEM Education Act, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology) Rural STEM Education Act, as amended (Rep. Lucas – Science, Space, and Technology) H.R. 4990 – Election Technology Research Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Sherrill – Science, Space, and Technology)