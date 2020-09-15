Hoyer Statement on Hispanic Heritage Month

“Today marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and I join in celebrating the contributions of Latinos and Latinas throughout our history. Today, we honor in particular the Latino and Latina health care workers who are serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and those who are performing essential jobs that keep our economy going and ensure our safety and national security. We thank them, along with those who continue to defend our nation in uniform. “I’m proud to serve in Congress alongside outstanding colleagues in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, who are leading the fight against President Trump’s policies that divide, dehumanize, and demean people of Hispanic heritage and immigrants to our country. Together, we are pushing back on this Administration and rejecting hatred, racism, and xenophobia, which have no place in our country. Together, we passed the American Dream and Promise Act to keep Dreamers and T.P.S. holders here and prevent their families from being separated. Together, we also passed legislation to create the National Museum of the American Latino. “Together, we will continue to stand up for justice, equality, and opportunity for all – this month and every month.”