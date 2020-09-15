Exclusive Sea Horse Ranch-Located Dominican Republic Villa to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions and Bernhard Tietz

Villa Wind Song at Sea Horse Ranch The ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle Soaring ceilings provide a breezy, beachy vibe Magnificent pool terrace steps to a private beach Exclusive Sea Horse Ranch near Puerto Plata

Ideal for either a large family or as a business investment, we’re confident that the auction process will bring about the perfect buyer and ultimately result in a successful sale.” — Bernhard Tietz, Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With private beachfront access along Dominican Republic’s north coast, Villa Wind Song will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in partnership with Bernhard Tietz. Currently listed for $5 million, the turnkey/furnished property will sell with No Reserve October 20–22nd via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“One of the great advantages of living in Sea Horse Ranch is that not only is it a phenomenal place for families to live and raise their children, the resort comes complete with wonderful amenities,” stated Michael Reichert, seller. “You can’t ask for a better location in Puerto Plata with proximity to amazing surfing and an accredited international school.”

Tropical landscaping, fruit trees, and swaying palms surround this sweeping and private 1.75-acre seaside oasis. A resort-style pool terrace with a cabana bar, outdoor kitchen, and dining palapa extends right out to Laguna Beach, a private oceanfront playground. Perfect for entertaining family and friends, the spacious chef’s kitchen and living room, topped by soaring ceilings, graciously hosts a crowd while retaining a breezy, beachy vibe. Other features include a raised, wooden entrance; exterior walkways; glass sliding doors that telescope open for indoor-outdoor flow; an open floor plan; a barbecue area with a gas grill and pizza oven; luxurious appliances; and numerous resort amenities——all just a few miles from the world famous "Kite Beach and Playa Encuentro Surf Park” and only 10 minutes from Puerto Plata International Airport.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with Concierge Auctions and combining our resources in order to broaden our reach for this spectacular property,” stated Tietz. “Ideal for either a large family or as a business investment, we’re confident that the auction process will bring about the perfect buyer and ultimately result in a successful sale.”

The enclave of Sea Horse Ranch sits on the Dominican Republic’s beautiful north coast, in between the towns of Cabarete and Sosua. Offering privacy and security from its gated community and 24-hour professional security, Sea Horse Ranch hosts a variety of resort amenities such as fine dining, family-friendly pools, and private beaches. Just outside of Puerto Plata, this region is known for miles of pristine beaches, calm waters, and 16th-century colonial history. Head into San Felipe de Puerto Plata to visit the Fortress of San Felipe or take the cable car up to Isabel de Torres National Park. The park offers exquisite botanical gardens and magnificent views of the city and coastline. El Choco National Park is just 15 minutes from your villa, with lush forests, caves, and refreshing cenotes to explore. And, just steps from Villa Wind Song’s terrace is the soft sand of Laguna Beach.

Villa Wind Song is available for showings daily from 1-4PM and by appointment, and is additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc 5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com

Villa Wind Song at Sea Horse Ranch