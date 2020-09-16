Detroit Startup Airspace Link Builds Advanced Digital Drone Infrastructure with Industry Partner Detroit Aerotropolis
Partnership to pave the way for Future UPS, Amazon and Alphabet’s Wing Drone deliveries.
Our partnership with Airspace Link sends a strong message to inventors, investors and innovators to come to Aerotropolis to fly these new highways in the sky.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airspace Link, Inc., the leading North American provider of state and local government drone flight authorization and management solutions, partnered with The Detroit Region Aerotropolis to launch the first-of-its-kind digital drone infrastructure in the skies.
A new case study by Detroit Region Aerotropolis explains how this skyway infrastructure will allow businesses to sustainably deliver food, medical supplies, cargo and other essentials to communities around Metro Detroit via drones. A growing number of public safety organizations are using drones for emergency operations, and the Detroit Region Aerotropolis will provide the highway for drones to fly safely for first response situations.
The initiative will create a new drone economy that will generate jobs, attract new businesses interested in using the drone infrastructure and create opportunities for universities to add new career tracks specializing in this area.
Airspace Link co-founder Ana Healander says this digital infrastructure above the ground is key for unlocking the potential of advanced drone transport and logistics operations in the region.
The Detroit Region Aerotropolis is a four-community, two-county, public-private economic development partnership driving corporate expansion and new investment around Detroit Metro and Willow Run Airports. The group recently deployed the Airspace Link low altitude drone digital infrastructure technology to its local communities and airports to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in the region.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, PlanetM and Michigan Unmanned Aerial Systems Consortium are involved in the project and funded part of this deployment.
“Michigan Unmanned Aerial Systems Consortium is excited to be part of the cast of organizations providing direct support to Airspace Link on a project with the likelihood of influencing national and local policies and processes,” said Jim Makowske MUASC CEO. “The Detroit Region Aerotropolis project provides real time information to current commercial drone flight operators.”
“Digital infrastructure facilitates a data exchange with participating communities who share relevant information about areas of hazard and risk including high population densities, locations of schools, prisons, hospitals and sports stadiums,” said Airspace Link Vice President of Business Development Lisa Peterson. “Our work with Detroit Aerotropolis will allow all drone operators to instantly have greater situational awareness and can plan safer flight operations through our software platform.”
Detroit Region Aerotropolis has enhanced the ability of Southeast Michigan to compete in an international economy, to serve as a catalyst for economic growth of the state and to improve the quality of life for residents in the region. The partnership with Airspace Link will help establish how and where drones can and will operate in these communities and create opportunities for pilots and businesses.
“Our partnership with Airspace Link sends a strong message to inventors, investors and innovators to come to Aerotropolis to fly these new highways in the sky.” said Christopher Girdwood, Detroit Aerotropolis Executive Director.
About Airspace Link, Inc:
Airspace Link, Inc. is an FAA Approved UAS Service Supplier (USS) of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). A cloud-based platform founded by Detroit, Michigan based founder Michael Healander. Airspace Link low altitude drone infrastructure is deployed to local communities and airports to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in the region. These capabilities provide a new type of Smart City mobility infrastructure supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturing, package delivery and air taxi in the future. Airspace Link’s world headquarters is located at 1250 Library Street, Suite 61, Detroit, MI 48226. Visit https://airspacelink.com/.
About Detroit Region Aerotropolis:
The Detroit Region Aerotropolis Development Corporation is a four-community, two-county public-private economic development partnership driving corporate expansion and new investment around Detroit Metro and Willow Run Airports. The Aerotropolis is the premiere location for greenfield expansion in Southeast Michigan, offering 6,000 acres of development-ready land centered in a world-class network of transportation infrastructure. With two world class airports, access to three major interstates, and five Class-A rail lines, the Detroit Region Aerotropolis is a prime location for global companies to build, expand, or develop. Visit https://www.detroitaero.org/.
