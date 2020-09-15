 Sen. Hughes announces $1.5 million in COVID-19 preservation grants awarded in the 7th senatorial district 

PHILADELPHIA — September 15, 2020 — State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced that $1,525,000 in funding had been awarded in the 7th Senatorial District through the COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA).

The grants will help offset revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent suspensions of operations under Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency disaster declaration on March 6. Recipients in the 7th Senatorial District include:

The Zoological Society of Philadelphia (Philadelphia Zoo) was awarded $500,000

Please Touch Museum was awarded $500,000

Mann Center for the Performing Arts was awarded $500,000

Smith Playground was awarded $25,000

“These organizations have been pillars in our community for many years and I am pleased we were able to get them help in a time of need,” Sen. Hughes said. “Thank you to Gov. Wolf and his administration for prioritizing cultural organizations and museums across Pennsylvania. It is critical we preserve these institutions, which play a critical role of educating and entertaining so many people each year.”

In total, $20 million was awarded to cultural organizations and museums across the commonwealth. Eligible cultural organizations or museums included children’s museums, general museums with at least two equally significant disciplines, history museums or historical sites, military or maritime museums, natural history museums, accredited zoos, planetariums, science and technology centers, orchestras, art museums, and performing arts organizations.

