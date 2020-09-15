West Virginia Hosts Virtual Prevention Summit

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Behavioral Health is hosting a virtual summit from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, September 16, 2020 to engage state and local policymakers with practitioners and to discuss effective substance use prevention policies and practices.

The virtual summit, Prioritizing Prevention in West Virginia, includes featured presenters: Kelly J. Kelleher, MD, MPH, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Public Health and ADS/Chlapaty Endowed Chair for Innovation in Pediatric Practice in the Colleges of Medicine and Public Health at The Ohio State University. He is also Vice President of Community Health at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Patrice A. Harris, MD, MA, Immediate Past President, American Medical Association and psychiatrist from Atlanta who was the 174th president of the American Medical Association, and the organization’s first African-American woman to hold this position. Dr. Harris grew up in Bluefield, West Virginia, and has diverse experience as a private practicing physician, public health administrator, patient advocate and medical society lobbyist.

More than 800 people from 15 states have registered for the summit and 20 organizations are offering attendees prevention resources and information in their exhibitor booths.