Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,826 in the last 365 days.

The Lifeline Program Helps Reduce Monthly Phone or Internet Bills

The Lifeline program helps reduce the monthly cost of phone or Internet service for eligible consumers. You can use the Lifeline benefit for either phone or Internet. To find out how to apply and start saving now, visit the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) webpage, Get Connected, or the Department’s Lifeline Telecommunications Program webpage.

You just read:

The Lifeline Program Helps Reduce Monthly Phone or Internet Bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.