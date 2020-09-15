The Lifeline Program Helps Reduce Monthly Phone or Internet Bills

The Lifeline program helps reduce the monthly cost of phone or Internet service for eligible consumers. You can use the Lifeline benefit for either phone or Internet. To find out how to apply and start saving now, visit the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) webpage, Get Connected, or the Department’s Lifeline Telecommunications Program webpage.
