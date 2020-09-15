Get Digital CA! California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate Helps Small Businesses Grow Digital Footprint

Sacramento, CA – The California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA), operating within the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), today announced the “Grow with Google” workshop series, which will launch September 22 and is designed to help California small businesses grow their digital footprints.

Through this partnership with Google, as well as California’s network of small business centers, diverse small business groups, and other corporate partners, CalOSBA is launching the first component of its new e-commerce initiative, “Get Digital CA,” an effort to promote e-commerce to help California small businesses build the skills they need to compete in an online marketplace, increase their revenues, and improve resilience in the face of California’s current multi-disaster environment.

Small business resilience is strengthened with technology and e-commerce strategies. A recent research report by Connected Commerce Council and Google found that 93% of small businesses were disrupted by COVID-19 and, as a result, 85% of small businesses have had to rethink their approach to digital tools, with many small businesses using digital tools more and in new ways. This research also found that small business leaders of color have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, and businesses that have remained open attribute their resilience to embracing technology. The initiative will focus on advancing equity goals with targeted programming in historically under-resourced regions of the state and with entrepreneurs who have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, including businesses owned by people of color.

“California’s small businesses are an indomitable force, tirelessly working to pivot and address the ever-changing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen thousands of these businesses embrace change to adapt their businesses to a new marketplace, including adopting digital technology at higher rates,” said Isabel Guzman, CalOSBA’s Director. “This initiative will give our small businesses the extra help they need to go from surviving in a digital marketplace to thriving.”

“We’re proud to partner with California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate and GO-Biz to host four free digital skills workshops. ‘Grow with Google,’ helps create economic opportunities for job seekers and small businesses through free digital tools and trainings, which has become increasingly important as we navigate today’s challenges,” said Lisa Gevelber, Vice President Grow with Google. “These workshops will help small business owners in California understand how online tools can help them serve their customers and grow their business.”

The dates and topics for the “Grow with Google” workshop series can be found below. To register, click here.

09/22/2020: Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps: Learn about Google My Business – 10:00 AM PT A free tool for local businesses who want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps. Get hands-on help creating or updating your business profile or a simple website.

– 10:00 AM PT A free tool for local businesses who want to connect with customers on Google Search and Maps. Get hands-on help creating or updating your business profile or a simple website. 09/24/2020: Ponga su negocio local en Google Search y Maps – 10:00 AM PT Explore Google My Business, una herramienta gratuita para empresas que desean conectarse con clientes en Google Search y Maps.

– 10:00 AM PT Explore Google My Business, una herramienta gratuita para empresas que desean conectarse con clientes en Google Search y Maps. 09/30/2020: Make Your Website Work for You – 10:00 AM PT In this presentation, learners will discover how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports their goals. Whether launching a new website or sprucing up an old one, this workshop will help.

– 10:00 AM PT In this presentation, learners will discover how to create a search-friendly website that drives user action and supports their goals. Whether launching a new website or sprucing up an old one, this workshop will help. 10/07/2020: Use YouTube to Grow Your Business – 10:00 AM PT Get best practices for creating a YouTube Channel and compelling video content that promotes your products and services and drives engagement with your brand.

CalOSBA’s “Get Digital CA” initiative builds off its work supporting the “Calling ALL Californians: #ShopSafeShopLocal” campaign launched in July, and the 40+ free or discounted partner resources offered to support small businesses get digital. For more information and to connect to these important resources, visit our #ShopSafeShopLocal Resources page.