Pawtucket man sentenced to serve 12 years in state prison for child molestation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced today in Providence County Superior Court to serve 12 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for molesting a single victim under the age of 14 between 2016 and 2019.

David Devlin (age 37), pleaded nolo contendere to one count of first-degree child molestation.

At today's hearing, Providence County Superior Court Justice Luis M. Matos sentenced Devlin to 35 years at the ACI with 12 years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation. The Court also issued a no contact order between Devlin and the victim. Additionally, Devlin is required to register as a sex offender, complete sex offender counseling, and is subject to lifetime community supervision.

"There are so many challenges facing so many children today, among them exposure to sexual exploitation. Every child deserves to live safe from the kind of life-altering criminal acts committed by the defendant here; unconscionable acts that warrant the lengthy term of imprisonment imposed by the Court today," said Attorney General Neronha. "I commend the victim's courage, and hope that today's sentence will bring her and her loved ones some sense of justice."

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that between 2016 and 2019, Devlin molested a child, who was under the age of 14 and known to him, in Pawtucket.

Detective Paul Trout of the Pawtucket Police Department led the investigation. Assistant Attorney General Shannon Signore and Special Assistant Attorney General Ariel Pittner prosecuted the case on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.

