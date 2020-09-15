Caregivers Charged with Neglect of Vulnerable Adult

JACKSON – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of two caregivers who are charged with neglect of a patient.

After receiving information from Adult Protective Services about a complaint of neglect involving a vulnerable adult, Agents began investigating Kelly Motes of Dyersburg and Victoria Pinn of Dickson, on July 24, 2019. At the time, Motes and Pinn were caregivers working with an elderly client at a facility in Jackson. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information indicating that on July 21, 2019, Motes and Pinn left a 69-year-old client in a hot shower for an extended amount of time without conducting mandatory checks resulting in burns that required her to be airlifted to a hospital in Nashville for treatment.

On August 31st, the Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Motes (DOB: 10/23/81) and Pinn (DOB: 8/30/82) with one count each of Aggravated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. Pinn turned herself in to the Madison County Jail on September 10th. Motes turned herself in to the Madison County Jail on September 14th. Both are being held without bond.

