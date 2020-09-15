TRAVELS WITH HAFA, A ROAD-TRIP WITH MAN’S BEST FRIEND, TELLS MOVING STORY ABOUT THE POWER OF COMPASSION & COMPANIONSHIP
In newly released book, author Nathan Pettijohn explores our sacred bond with beloved pets, the soothing grandeur of nature and the freeing spirit of adventureLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspiring, moving and deeply thoughtful story, a successful entrepreneur reeling from heartbreak takes a road-tripping adventure across the Pacific Northwest with an RV and his beloved German Shepherd, Hafa.
In Travels with Hafa: In Search of Ourselves (Cordurouy Books, Sept. 15; ASIN: B08G9YCV5W; $13.99), Pettijohn’s gentle narration takes readers on a poignant journey across one of America’s most breathtaking regions and into the heart of a young man seeking meaning and adventure amid the hurly burly of modern life.
On the heels of a breakup, author and entrepreneur Pettijohn rents an RV and takes off on the road with his dog to explore the Pacific Northwest for the month of October. Along their journey, Pettijohn and his dog Raphael, or “Hafa,” meet with locals in small towns and stay at sites ranging from national parks, trailer parks, and campgrounds, to parking lots and open spaces. While going to a number of iconic bucket-list road trip stops, Pettijohn shares his views on everything from dog training to dating apps, in a modern exploration of life on the road today in America for adventurers, vagabonds and dog lovers.
"Steeped in philosophical insight and the unpredictable trials of the road, Travels with Hafa by Nathan Pettijohn is a thoughtful musing on life without boundaries or destinations,” -Self Publishing Review
“Nathan takes the reader through California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon. [His] experiences are one-of-a-kind [and] the result is a well-told, fast-paced and solid travel memoir [for] travel-enthusiasts, dog lovers, and those looking for inspiration for their next road trip.” -San Francisco Book Review
“A real page-turner in its interesting concept and how clearly it was told. The reader is on Pettijohn’s shoulder throughout the whole trip as he recounts it city by city and stop by stop.” -LitPick Book Reviews
Partly inspired by John Steinbeck’s classic travel memoir, Travels with Charley, Pettijohn’s memoir pays homage to the great American writer who similarly embarked on a road-bound journey of self-exploration. But the book also catches the self-reflective intonations of adventure memoirs such as John Krakauer’s Into the Wild.
Author Nathan Pettijohn is a successful Los Angeles-based entrepreneur who is the founder of digital strategy agency, Cordurouy, where he is CEO. A contributing writer for Forbes on topics relating to what business leaders need to know about innovations in media and technology, Pettijohn has previously authored Zen and the Art of Admin Tasks, a short tactical guide about outsourcing administrative work. Pettijohn lives in LA (with Hafa).
