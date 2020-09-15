Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces $4,176,153 in Grant Funding for Local Economic and Cultural Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. − September 15, 2020 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced today that the Commonwealth Financing Agency (CFA) has issued $3,455,248 in Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) grants and $720,905 in COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grants to projects that impact Senate District 38.

GEDTF grants are administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC) and are funded through gaming revenues. These grants provide financial support to municipalities, authorities, councils of governments, non-profits, and others to carry out important economic development projects here in Allegheny County. Eligible projects promote local economic activities, create jobs, improve or create infrastructure, promote public safety, assist in workforce development, or improve recreational activities.

Grantees receiving GEDTF funds in District 38 are:

Pine-Richland School District received $100,000 for the installation of multi-sport synthetic turf and lighting on Field #6;

Allegheny County Land Trust received $245,248 for the acquisition of permanent green space for the Girty’s Woods Conservation Project;

Fox Chapel Baseball/Softball Association received $200,000 for the Emmerling Park Field Rehabilitation Project, including field and playground upgrades;

Boy Scouts Laurel Highlands Council received $100,000 toward the construction of the Camp Guyasuta – McGinnis Indoor Adventure Center construction, which is a 6,450 square foot indoor program center that will offer a climbing wall, indoor ropes course, archery range, and classroom space;

Fawn Township received $20,000 for the Sun Mine Road paving project;

Zoological Society of Pittsburgh received $450,000 toward the complete reconstruction and renovation of the Pittsburgh Zoo Parking Lot and Front Entrance;

O’Hara Township received $100,000 for the Powers Run Pollutant Reduction Plan Improvement Project, which will remove sediment runoff from the Powers Run Watershed;

Fox Chapel Borough received $100,000 for the construction of a new Public Works Garage;

North Allegheny School District received $245,000 for the construction of a new concession facility and new restrooms at the Senior High School Field;

Allegheny Valley North COG received $50,000 for storm sewer CCTV inspection and repairs on Railroad, Center, and Walnut Streets in Springdale;

Hampton School District received $400,000 toward the roof replacement project at Hampton High School;

West Deer Township received $100,000 for renovations to Bairdford Park;

Shaler Township received $195,000 for the Fawcett Fields Stream and Trail Restoration Project, including pedestrian bridge replacement and trail improvements;

Harrison Township received $100,000 towards revitalization, including clearing title to blighted properties, engineering and environmental services, and property acquisition;

Allegheny County received $150,000 for renovation and repairs to North Park Pool and facilities;

Allegheny Valley North COG received $100,000 for the Brackenridge Public Works Garage construction;

Allegheny Valley North COG received $100,000 for sewer improvement and installation on 7 th Avenue and Ormond Street in Tarentum;

Primary Care Health Services, Inc. received $200,000 toward the renovation and relocation of the East End Community Health Center to its new facility; and

Rachel Carson Homestead Association, Inc. received $100,000 towards the Rachel Carson Homestead Restoration.

“Seeing the number and variety of projects being funded across the district is wonderful,” said Senator Williams. “We have such great things happening here! These GEDTF grants are supporting park and trail work in communities like Shaler and West Deer, helping municipalities in the Allegheny Valley upgrade their sewer systems, improving our school facilities in the North Hills, and renovating the entrance to the Pittsburgh Zoo, a major attraction for the entire region. I’m pleased to have advocated for these projects and look forward to seeing them brought to life through the hard work of our neighbors.”

Also announced today were recipients of the COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grants, which were awarded to cultural organizations and museums that experienced a loss of revenue due to COVID-19 mitigation measures. The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium received $500,000 and the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Inc. received $220,905 through this grant program.

“The Pittsburgh Zoo and National Aviary are world-class facilities that have worked tirelessly to care for their animals during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Senator Williams. “Even though visitors couldn’t come to see the animals in person earlier this year, the costs for feeding, housing, and caring for these animals didn’t go away. I’m so pleased to see them both receiving funding to continue their work in conservation and education as they work to quickly adapt to provide safe, quality services to residents across Western Pennsylvania.”

