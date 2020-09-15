Senator Iovino Announces Over $2 Million in Grant Funds for Economic Development & Botanic Garden Preservation in 37th District

Allegheny County – September 15, 2020 – Today, Senator Pam Iovino announced the award of over $2 million in grant funds to support economic development, and cultural and museum preservation projects in the 37th Senatorial District.

“Investing in economic development has always been important, but now, as our Commonwealth aims to position itself for a fair and sustainable recovery, it is more critical than ever,” said Senator Iovino (D – Allegheny & Washington). “I also was pleased to see the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden – a cultural and conservation treasure to our region – receive a grant through the COVID‐19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program. I appreciate the support of the Commonwealth Financing Authority and the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County and their recognition of the strong grant applications and impactful projects in the 37th District.”

Grants for the 37th Senatorial District include:

$2,061,250: Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) Grant Program

(Applicant, Project Name, Grant Amount)

Findlay Township, Main Street Revitalization, $125,000 Historical Society of Upper St. Clair, Gilfillan Farm Springhouse, $100,000 South Hills COG, Multi-Municipal Sewer Cleaning Acquisition Project, $100,000 Bethel Park Municipality, Park Avenue Splash Pad, $200,000 Oakdale Borough, Municipal Building and Parking Lot Improvements, $135,000 Hollow Oak Land Trust, Montour Run Bridge and Trail (Moon and Robinson Townships), $100,000 Ohio Township, Pollutant Reduction Plan Implementation, $175,000 Moon Township, Downes Fire Station Improvements, $250,000 Edgeworth Borough, Creek Drive Stream Restoration, $50,000 Edgeworth Borough, Walker Park Stream Restoration (Leet Township), $175,000 South Fayette Township, Morgan Park Improvements, $100,000 Bethel Park Historical Society, Building Renovations, $170,000 Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania, Inc., JA Finance Park, $331,250 Belle Acres Borough, Bobcat Compact Excavator for Borough Project, $50,000

$65,444: COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program

Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, $65,444

The $2,126,694 in grant funding was approved at today’s meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority .

The GEDTF Program awards, totaling $10,165,000 county-wide, are administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County (RAAC), and are intended to provide financial assistance to entities to facilitate economic development projects in Allegheny County. The COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program awards, totaling $20 million across 164 statewide projects , used federal CARES funding to offset revenue lost by cultural organizations and museums due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related closures.

