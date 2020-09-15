Senator Santarsiero Announces More Than $210,000 in Funding to Local Cultural Organizations and Museums

BUCKS COUNTY – September 15, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $211,408 in funding through the COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program, administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The funds were part of $20,000,000 in CARES Act funds awarded statewide. The funding awards in the 10th State Senate District are as follows:

James A. Michener Art Museum will receive $101,431.

Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will receive $34,977.

Bucks County Children’s Museum will receive $25,000.

Pearl S. Buck International will receive $25,000.

New Hope Historical Society will receive $25,000.

The funding awards were announced one day after the Senate Democratic Policy Committee Hearing on COVID-19’s Impact on Arts, Cultural and Historic Institutions, during which organizations from across the Commonwealth shared the challenges they have faced and the critical need for state support.

“At yesterday’s Policy Committee Hearing, we heard about the continued struggles of the arts community during these unprecedented times,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “These funding awards will benefit a diverse cross-section of my district’s cultural groups and museums, helping them to continue to enrich our community even as they face dramatic loss in revenue and fundraising. There is still a lot more that needs to be done to support our arts, culture and museum groups, and I will continue to advocate for funding and grant opportunities from the State.”

For additional information on the COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program, visit the DCED website.

