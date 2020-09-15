Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brewster: Nearly $1.5 Million in Economic Development Grants Approved for Area Projects

McKeesport – September 15, 2020 – Nearly $1.5 million in grant funding has been approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for nine projects in the area, according to state Sen. Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny/Westmoreland).

“The ability to secure grant dollars to fund critical local projects is helpful to our municipalities and taxpayers,” Brewster said.  “The nearly $1.5 million in grant funding will be used by nine communities to complete important projects that may not be possible without additional support.”

Brewster said the funding for the projects was approved through the CFA’s Gaming Economic Development and Tourism Fund Program.  The fund is established to support economic development projects in Allegheny County.  It is funded through gaming revenues.

The grants include:

  • Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank in Duquesne: $100,000 grant to build new sidewalks and ramps;
  • Clairton: $100,000 for the installation of safety lighting;
  • Monroeville: $100,000 to help Allegheny Petroleum purchase computer equipment to outfit its new building in the municipality;
  • North Versailles: $250,000 grant to add lighting upgrades to Crestas Ballfield complex;
  • While Oak Borough: through Steel Rivers COG, $100,000 grant to aid in the construction of retaining walls and add to the Center Street Extension Remediation project;
  • Liberty Borough: $151,250 through Steel Rives COG, to demolish Old Liberty School;
  • Plum: $150,000 grant through the Turtle Creek Valley COG, to replace storm sewer pipes as a part of the Holiday Park Storm Sewer Project;
  • Healthy Village Learning Institute in McKeesport: $85,501 grant to replace obsolete windows;
  • Elizabeth Borough: $376,250 grant for façade upgrades, sidewalk repairs and streetscape improvements.

Brewster has a long record of success in helping to secure federal, state, county, and local funding for key projects.  He said he was pleased that the grant funding was available in this round, and that additional dollars will be secured for other projects in the next funding cycle. 

-30-

