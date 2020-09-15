Allele Enters Semifinalist Round of XPRIZE COVID Rapid Testing Competition with Llama Antibodies and Cell Phone Assay
The Allele test is based on a completely novel design and should cost less than $10 and take less than 10 min to run, enabling self-testing anytime, anywhere.SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allele Biotech has been selected as a semifinalist for the XPRIZE Rapid COVID Testing competition. Amid the pandemic, to open schools, businesses, and help people live a more normal life, tests are needed which are easily available and can rapidly, accurately, and cost-effectively detect the virus. The FDA has currently authorized 197 nucleic acid tests and 4 antigen tests to be used to detect SARS-CoV-2 in humans. Very few of these tests provide a rapid result and most require a visit to a professional test site.
The Allele test is based on a completely novel design -- a user can simply scan the assay strip using cell phone camera and analyze through app run in the internet cloud. A test should cost less than $10 and take less than 10 min to run, the goal is to give people freedom to do a self-test anytime, anywhere. Allele will apply to the FDA for at work, school, and home use so anybody can use the test at their own convenience.
This product comes together neatly from combining the three core technology platforms developed over decades at Allele Biotech; namely, nanoantibodies created in llamas using SARS-CoV-2 viral antigens, Allele’s own super bright fluorescent proteins, and machine learning developed as part of Allele’s induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) pipeline. The Allele COVID Antigen Test is a completely novel antigen diagnostic that does not rely on the current sandwich test format.
In an overall effort to fight the pandemic, Allele has been using the same core technologies to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and antibody cocktail to prevent and treat infection and will continue to update the public regarding their progress.
