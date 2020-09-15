Hoyer Statement on ICE Whistleblower Complaint

“These whistleblower allegations, if confirmed, would reveal one of the most stunning and horrendous violations of human rights at the hands of an American administration in modern history. We have already seen reports that conditions in these immigration detention facilities are unsanitary and that detainees lack access to even basic human and medical needs, including reports of toxic pesticides being used on detainees.

"If it is indeed true that immigrant women were forced to undergo hysterectomies without proper consent or proper medical cause, every individual who was involved in that undertaking – up to the highest levels – must be brought to justice. Such crimes would be reminiscent of the some of the bleakest moments in history, when the dignity of human life was violated by those who so callously viewed people of different races, religions, or origins as lesser. There must be an immediate investigation into this horrific allegation.”