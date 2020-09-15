Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitter Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitter Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market was valued at USD 619.23 Million in the year 2019. These devices are utilized in applications where multiple variables need to measured. The goal of such high temperature pressure transmitter is to continuously transmit information so that a process can be controlled and faults can be prevented. Growing concern towards safety and security in the workplace is expected to boost the market's growth rate due to the implementation of regulatory standards. Increasing number of government regulations and rising industrialization are the factors which drives the market growth of the high temperature pressure transmitters. Moreover, the market is set to grow in future as the leading companies like ABB, Honeywell, among others are launching new products that display their intent to capture this growing market.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic that has been ravaging numerous countries across the globe has adversely affected the overall sensor, control, and automation industry. While the capital investments in the automation sector have been lethargic before the pandemic, they are expected to be put on hold or postponed for at least a year.

With the advent of Industry 4.0 policies, wireless sensing and IoT solutions are increasingly being used worldwide in several industrial applications. Many modern manufacturers believe that wireless solutions are one of the best technology adoptions in the manufacturing space and establishments in the past decade and provide vast scope for increased adoption.

APAC region holds the major High Temperature Pressure Transmitters market share owing to rising application of pressure transmitters in the heavy industries that is anticipated to facilitate the market growth in the region.

Scope of the Report

• The report assesses the High Temperature Pressure Transmitters market by Product type (Intrinsic Transmitter, Extrinsic Transmitter).

• The report analyses the High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market by End User (Oil & Gas, Food, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Others).

• The Global High Temperature Pressure Transmitters Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, End User, Product type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include GEFRAN, Danfoss, Emerson, Honeywell, Siemens, Krohne Group, ABB, Dynisco, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Azbil Corpration.

• The report presents the analysis of High Temperature Pressure Transmitters market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

