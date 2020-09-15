Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Signing Ceremony for Middle East Normalization Agreements

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today following the signing of normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain: 

“Today’s signing of peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain is a historic moment, which represents the culmination of decades of work by Democratic and Republican administrations and by countless American diplomats working tirelessly behind the scenes.  I hope that these will soon be followed by additional steps by Arab and Muslim nations to normalize relations with Israel and bring an end to a decades-long boycott that does not serve the interests of peace between Israelis and Palestinians or the future of the Palestinian people.    “As these new agreements are signed, I will be working closely with my Democratic colleagues in the House to ensure that Israel maintains its qualitative military edge in the region and that Israeli officials are kept fully informed of any plans by the Trump Administration to sell advanced weapons systems to Gulf states.  We must stand shoulder to shoulder with our steadfast ally Israel as it protects its security and the safety of its people.  I congratulate the people of Israel again on their achievement of this long-sought peace agreement.”

