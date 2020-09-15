STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE MARK HAMMOND

Secretary of State Offers a Free Notary Public Virtual Seminar on Monday, September 21, 2020 (Columbia, SC) — Secretary of State Mark Hammond is offering a free notary public virtual seminar for all notaries.

When: Monday, September 21, 2020, 12-1 PM (EST) **It is recommended that you join a few minutes before the seminar starts to make sure Microsoft Teams works properly. The seminar will not begin until Monday, September 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM. You do not need to register to participate.**

Where: 2020 Notary Public Virtual Seminar Link **Please see below for instructions on how to access the seminar via Microsoft Teams**

How to Access Microsoft Teams on a Mobile Device

If using a mobile device to access the 2020 Notary Public Virtual Seminar, please download the FREE Microsoft Teams App from the App Store on your mobile device.

After you have downloaded the Microsoft Teams App on your mobile device, please click the link for the 2020 Notary Public Virtual Seminar and you will have the option to either 'Join as a Guest' or 'Sign in and Join' using your Microsoft username and password.

How to Access Microsoft Teams on a Desktop Computer

If using a desktop computer to access Microsoft Teams, please click the 2020 Notary Public Virtual Seminar link to join the Live Event. Once you click the link it will pop up in a web browser and you can either 'Download the Web App' or 'Watch on the Web Instead'.

If joining using the Web App, you can either choose to 'Sign In' using your Microsoft username and password or join 'anonymously'.

If joining on the Web instead of the App, you can either choose to 'Sign In' using your Microsoft username and password or join 'anonymously'.

The full text of South Carolina's notary law can be found here. You may also download the Notary Public Reference Manual available on our website here.

Notaries public hold an important position of responsibility. Once commissioned as a notary public, it is the responsibility of the notary to maintain a level of training necessary to perform the duties of the position as required by law. This seminar will address state laws governing the duties and responsibilities of notaries. In addition, the seminar will provide information on how notaries can avoid pitfalls related to the unauthorized practice of law.