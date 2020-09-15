Senator Costa Announces $475,000 In Economic Development Grants

Allegheny County, Pa. − September 15, 2020 − Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. today announced the award of $475,000 in grants for economic development projects in the 43rd senatorial district.

The grants are part of the Gaming Economic Development Tourism Fund and are dispersed by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County.

“2020 has provided more than its fair share of bad news, so I am very pleased to announce the award of these grants to our district,” said Senator Costa. “Each of the projects that are funded through this program will provide valuable improvements to assets in our community from the Music Hall at the Carnegie Library of Homestead, to basic improvements to our streets and sidewalks in Shadyside.”

Grants for the 43rd district will go to:

The Carnegie Library of Homestead, $100,000, for the installation of a new ADA compliant passenger elevator that will provide wheelchair access from the exterior walkways to the lobby balcony and basement restroom levels of the music hall.

The City of Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood, $100,000, for renovations to Walnut Street including sidewalks and lighting.

Munhall Borough, $125,000, for improvements to the North Parking Lot area, and improvements to the North and South Campuses.

The Frick Museum, $150,000, for lighting enhancements.

For more information on the GEDTF grant program, please visit this page from Allegheny County.

