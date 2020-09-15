Caltagirone, Rozzi, Schwank Announce $190K State Grants for Berks

READING, Sept. 15, 2020 – State Reps. Tom Caltagirone and Mark Rozzi and State Sen. Judy Schwank announced three Berks county organizations received more than $190,000 from the COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program. The program, funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, is meant to offset lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting shutdown order.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) today approved the following grants:

GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, $66,263

Foundation for the Reading Public Museum, $85,280

Reading Symphony Orchestra, $39,083

Funds may be used to offset lost revenue for eligible cultural organizations and museums that were subject to closure by the proclamation of disaster emergency issued by Governor Tom Wolf on March 6, 2020, and any renewal of the state of disaster emergency and that experienced a loss of revenue related to the closure.

“During this difficult time, it’s rewarding when we are able to reach out to local organizations to provide support,” Caltagirone said. “I am relieved to see three local organizations will receive the help they need.”

“I’m hopeful these grants will help our local organizations and help diminish some of the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rozzi said. “This year has been one unlike any other, so it’s rewarding to see federal funds going back to our community to help some of the organizations in need.”

“Arts and cultural organizations play a critical role in improving the quality of life and economic vitality of Reading and Berks County,” Schwank said. “These funds will help our local organizations weather the impact of COVID-19 and continue to serve our community.”

