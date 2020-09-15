Wolf Administration: $20 Million in Relief Funding Awarded to Pennsylvania Museums and Cultural Organizations

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $20 million in grant funding through the COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program for cultural organizations and museums to offset lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvania’s museums and cultural organizations provide education, entertainment, and meaningful experiences to both residents and travelers alike, and the COVID-19 pandemic severely inhibited their ability to fulfill their cultural mission,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will be used to offset the impact the pandemic had on these organizations and will help them move forward in their recovery efforts as they begin to welcome visitors back in their doors.”

The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) today approved 164 projects in 36 counties. The program will administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

A list of recipients can be found on DCED Library.

Under the program, funds may be used to offset lost revenue for eligible cultural organizations and museums that were subject to closure by the proclamation of disaster emergency issued by the Governor on March 6, 2020, and any renewal of the state of disaster emergency and that experienced a loss of revenue related to the closure. Funds cannot be used to offset revenue, which has already been offset from other sources, including philanthropic and federal, state, and local government sources.

Eligible cultural organizations or museums included children’s museums, general museums with at least two equally significant disciplines, history museums or historical sites, military or maritime museums, natural history museums, accredited zoos, planetariums, science and technology centers, orchestras, art museums, and performing arts organizations.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lyndsay Kensinger, Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

