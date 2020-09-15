Latest News & New on the Web: Library Launches Tool to Search Historical Newspaper Images

The public can now explore more than 1.5 million historical newspaper images online and free of charge. The latest machine learning experience from LC Labs, Newspaper Navigator allows users to search visual content in American newspapers dating from 1789-1963.
