CORSAIR announces new multi-event partnership with Amuka Esports

New partnership will create the first “CORSAIR Gaming Zone” in Canada

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amuka Esports Inc. (“Amuka”), Canada’s leader in esports venues, leagues and tournaments, has announced a new multi-event partnership with CORSAIR , a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components. The new partnership will make CORSAIR the exclusive peripheral and gaming chair provider at Waves Gaming, Amuka’s flagship esports arena.Amuka’s COO Khaled Sherif, wanted their community of gamers to experience CORSAIR in a different way and that’s how the CORSAIR Gaming Zone was born. “We felt it was important for gamers to have a world-class gaming experience here, while being able to try out the best products that can enhance their experience at home. We are excited to be creating the first CORSAIR Gaming Zone in Canada, which will give gamers the chance to try the newest products and technologies from the CORSAIR family.”One of the unique features about the Waves Gaming arena is their stream stations, which give up and coming streamers the opportunity to create their own content. Under this new partnership, the current stations will be transformed into Elgato Streaming Stations and feature full soundproof streaming rooms. “As someone who loves to stream, our new Elgato stream rooms will create an unrivalled streaming experience. Regardless if you have 1 follower or 1 million followers, you will have the ability to create state-of-the art streams and broadcasts,“ said Amuka Esports CEO and avid streamer, Ben Feferman.For years, CORSAIR has been a strong supporter of grassroots esports and sees tremendous opportunity to reach new gaming communities with Amuka Esports. Frank Fields, Senior Manager of Esports and Sponsorships for CORSAIR added: “We want to continue to support esports at all levels and create amazing products that gamers will love. Our partnership with Amuka gives us the chance to give back to the community and allow gamers of all skills levels to try, test, and compete with all of our products.”For more information about the Amuka Esports and CORSAIR partnership, please contact Ben Feferman, ben@amukaesports.comAbout CORSAIRFounded in 1994, CORSAIR has grown from pioneering the high-performance DRAM market into one of the world’s leading providers of high-performance gaming and streaming products. CORSAIR offers a complete range of products to equip gamers, enthusiasts, and esports athletes, including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, premium PC components, and the CORSAIR ONE fully-integrated gaming PC. With a company-wide commitment to quality, innovative design, advanced features and high-performance, CORSAIR products have won thousands of media and industry awards, earning their place in gamers’ hands and PCs following years of development and engineering by a team dedicated to building great products that they themselves would want to use. In 2018 CORSAIR acquired Elgato Gaming, a manufacturer of streaming products. In 2019 CORSAIR acquired Origin Computers, a manufacturer of custom high-performance gaming PCs and laptops, and SCUF Gaming, an innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers.About Amuka EsportsFounded in 2019, Amuka Esports is Canada’s leader in esports venues, online events and live broadcasts. With locations in Toronto and Windsor, they organized over 300 events last year and have produced some of the largest online events in Canada.