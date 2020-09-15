Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,078 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,642 in the last 365 days.

Rising from the Ashes: The Affinity Patient Advocacy – 5 Year Anniversary in Remembrance of Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr.

“Rising from the Ashes: The Affinity Patient Advocacy – Five Year Anniversary in Remembrance of Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Event” Virtual Event - 10/23/2020

CHESTER SPRINGS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chester Springs, Pennsylvania --(BUSINESS WIRE)— Affinity Patient Advocacy, LLC is a non-profit patient advocacy firm headquartered in Chester Springs, PA. Affinity Patient Advocacy strives to provide families with independent, high-quality professional health management services, social services and wellness services.

Affinity Patient Advocacy will be hosting the upcoming, “Rising from the Ashes: The Affinity Patient Advocacy – Five Year Anniversary in Remembrance of Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Event” on October 23, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 pm (eastern).

“We are very excited for this upcoming ground breaking, bi-coastal, Five Year Anniversary Event for Affinity Patient Advocacy. Affinity Patient Advocacy has helped numerous families and patients over the past five years. It is very important to celebrate our success and continue to provide awareness to patients and families regarding our services. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventssmarter.com/affinity-patient-advocacy. Affinity Patient Advocacy is thrilled to be working with the Athletic Junction and Events Smarter for this event. Additionally, Affinity Patient Advocacy will be donating 10% of all tickets sales to Patriot Military Family Foundation. Finally, I am pleased that we are holding the event on October 23rd; which is near my father, Albert J. DiArcangelo Sr.’s death anniversary (October 13, 2015). It is honor and tribute to celebrate my Father’s legacy with such a wonderful and powerful event.”, stated Christina DiArcangelo, Event Host, CEO, Founder, Board President, Affinity Patient Advocacy, LLC, CEO and Founder, Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, Chief Clinical R&D Officer, Spectral Analytics, Inc., CEO and Founder, Christina DiArcangelo, CEO, AI Health Outcomes, LLC, CEO, CannaBot™.


###
Affinity Patient Advocacy is a non-profit which strives to provide families with independent, high-quality professional health management services, social services and wellness services. Serious illnesses can be very overwhelming. Affinity Patient Advocacy will manage the process and help patients and their families focus on the most important aspect of their treatment, getting better. For more information, please email: info@affinitypatientadvocacy.org or visit us at www.affinitypatientadvocacy.org, Facebook at Affinity Patient Advocacy, Twitter at AdvocAffinity, LinkedIn and Instagram at advocacypatient.

Tickets can be purchased electronically at: https://www.eventssmarter.com/affinity-patient-advocacy

Christina DiArcangelo
+1 4088570483
email us here
Affinity Bio Partners, LLC
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Rising from the Ashes: The Affinity Patient Advocacy – 5 Year Anniversary in Remembrance of Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.