Rising from the Ashes: The Affinity Patient Advocacy – 5 Year Anniversary in Remembrance of Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr.
“Rising from the Ashes: The Affinity Patient Advocacy – Five Year Anniversary in Remembrance of Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Event” Virtual Event - 10/23/2020CHESTER SPRINGS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chester Springs, Pennsylvania --(BUSINESS WIRE)— Affinity Patient Advocacy, LLC is a non-profit patient advocacy firm headquartered in Chester Springs, PA. Affinity Patient Advocacy strives to provide families with independent, high-quality professional health management services, social services and wellness services.
Affinity Patient Advocacy will be hosting the upcoming, “Rising from the Ashes: The Affinity Patient Advocacy – Five Year Anniversary in Remembrance of Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. Event” on October 23, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 pm (eastern).
“We are very excited for this upcoming ground breaking, bi-coastal, Five Year Anniversary Event for Affinity Patient Advocacy. Affinity Patient Advocacy has helped numerous families and patients over the past five years. It is very important to celebrate our success and continue to provide awareness to patients and families regarding our services. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.eventssmarter.com/affinity-patient-advocacy. Affinity Patient Advocacy is thrilled to be working with the Athletic Junction and Events Smarter for this event. Additionally, Affinity Patient Advocacy will be donating 10% of all tickets sales to Patriot Military Family Foundation. Finally, I am pleased that we are holding the event on October 23rd; which is near my father, Albert J. DiArcangelo Sr.’s death anniversary (October 13, 2015). It is honor and tribute to celebrate my Father’s legacy with such a wonderful and powerful event.”, stated Christina DiArcangelo, Event Host, CEO, Founder, Board President, Affinity Patient Advocacy, LLC, CEO and Founder, Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, Chief Clinical R&D Officer, Spectral Analytics, Inc., CEO and Founder, Christina DiArcangelo, CEO, AI Health Outcomes, LLC, CEO, CannaBot™.
Affinity Patient Advocacy is a non-profit which strives to provide families with independent, high-quality professional health management services, social services and wellness services. Serious illnesses can be very overwhelming. Affinity Patient Advocacy will manage the process and help patients and their families focus on the most important aspect of their treatment, getting better. For more information, please email: info@affinitypatientadvocacy.org or visit us at www.affinitypatientadvocacy.org, Facebook at Affinity Patient Advocacy, Twitter at AdvocAffinity, LinkedIn and Instagram at advocacypatient.
Tickets can be purchased electronically at: https://www.eventssmarter.com/affinity-patient-advocacy
