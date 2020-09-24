Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Philadelphia Dental Implants Available from DICE Dental in Springfield, PA

Logo for DICE Dental, Springfield dentist

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

Philadelphia residents looking for dental implants can find 5-star treatment at DICE Dental.

The results of dental implants are life-changing.”
— Dr. Katie Alger
SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental in Springfield, PA is helping keep the cost of dental implants in Philadelphia low. Dental implants from DICE start at only $750, a mere fraction of the price other Philadelphia dentists charge.

Dental implants are used to replace one or more missing teeth. They’re durable, long-lasting, and natural-looking. They help strengthen a patient’s jawbone, restore their smile, and make eating simpler.

“The results of dental implants are life-changing,” says Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE Dental. “Patients can eat their favorite foods, alleviate pain, and smile with confidence.”

In addition to dental implants, DICE Dental also offers Philadelphia dentures. They start at only $499. Conventional, immediate, and implant overdentures are available to replace all teeth or just top or bottom arches.

“During a consultation, we’ll take x-rays and help patients decide which treatment option is best for their smile,” adds Dr. Alger. “From start to finish, we’ll ensure they feel comfortable, safe, and confident every step of the way.”

To learn more about dental implants, dentures, and other dental treatments available in the Philadelphia area from DICE Dental, request an appointment by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.


About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.

