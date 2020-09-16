DICE Dental is Offering Springfield, PA Dental Crowns for Only $500
Springfield dentist DICE Dental offers ceramic crowns, veneers, and bridges.
We prefer to make our crowns in-house because we have more control over their fit and color.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DICE Dental is offering Springfield, PA dental crowns. From their natural look to their durability that lasts decades, it’s no wonder that millions of Americans are wearing dental crowns. Now, DICE Dental is seeking to make high-quality crowns more accessible by offering them in Springfield, only a short drive from Philadelphia, PA, and Wilmington, DE.
Crowns from the Springfield dentist start at only $500. Using an in-house CEREC milling machine, the crowns can be placed in as little as two visits.
“We prefer to make our crowns in-house because we have more control over their fit and color,” explains Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE.
Crowns can be used to replace one missing tooth; however, DICE also offers 3-unit bridges for $1500. These bridges replace three missing teeth in a row and are a popular alternative among patients who may not qualify for dental implants. Other more minimally invasive treatment options include veneers and Maryland bridges.
To learn more about dental crowns in Springfield, schedule an appointment with DICE Dental by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
