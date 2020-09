DICE Dental is Offering Springfield, PA Dental Crowns for Only $500

DICE Dental offers dental implants, dentures, extractions, and crowns in Springfield, PA

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DICE Dental is offering Springfield, PA dental crowns . From their natural look to their durability that lasts decades, it’s no wonder that millions of Americans are wearing dental crowns. Now, DICE Dental is seeking to make high-quality crowns more accessible by offering them in Springfield, only a short drive from Philadelphia, PA, and Wilmington, DE.Crowns from the Springfield dentist start at only $500. Using an in-house CEREC milling machine, the crowns can be placed in as little as two visits.“We prefer to make our crowns in-house because we have more control over their fit and color,” explains Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE.Crowns can be used to replace one missing tooth; however, DICE also offers 3-unit bridges for $1500. These bridges replace three missing teeth in a row and are a popular alternative among patients who may not qualify for dental implants. Other more minimally invasive treatment options include veneers and Maryland bridges.To learn more about dental crowns in Springfield , schedule an appointment with DICE Dental by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . New patients are being accepted.About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/

