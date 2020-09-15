Public Affairs

September 15, 2020

St. Clair Township Audit Includes $20,190 Finding for Recovery

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office today released the 2018-2019 financial audit of St. Clair Township in Columbiana County, which included a Finding for Recovery worth over $20,000 against former police sergeant Joseph Brophey.

“Mr. Brophey violated public trust and let down his community, including the good officers who serve and protect us every day,” Auditor Faber said. “No one is above the law and justice will be served to those who lie, cheat, and steal from Ohioans.”

As a police sergeant, Mr. Brophey improperly claimed 214 instances of court time overtime on his timesheets between December 27, 2009 and February 23, 2016. The overtime added up to 712 hours for court appearances he was not ordered to attend, totaling an improper overpayment of $20,190.

A Finding for Recovery was issued against Joseph Brophey in the amount of $20,190 in the favor of the St. Clair Township Police Levy Fund.

On October 11, 2019, Mr. Brophey entered a plea of guilty before the Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to the charges of: tampering with records, a felony in the third degree; theft in office, a felony in the fourth degree; and breaking and entering, a felony in the fifth degree. On February 7, 2020, Mr. Brophey was sentenced to: a term of 12 months in a state correctional facility for the charge of tampering with records, a term of six months in a state correctional facility for the charge of theft in office, and a term of six months in a state correctional facility for the charge of breaking and entering. These sentences shall be served concurrently with each other.

Mr. Brophey made restitution in the amount of $20,190.62 via certified check at the time of sentencing. Therefore, the Finding for Recovery is considered repaid under audit.

A full copy of this report is available online.

