Container Homes Market to Cross $73,070.5 Million During the Period 2019-2026 | Allied Market Research
Container homes are homes developed using shipping containers used to carry goods on trains, trucks, and ships.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Container homes are prefabricated homes developed using new and old shipping containers used to carry goods on trains, trucks, and ships. The shipping containers can handle heavy loads and can resist in harsh conditions. Moreover, the containers can be structured and stack easily to construct small & multi storey house, owing to their perfect shape.
The report offers an extensive analysis of key player positioning, changing market dynamics, major winning strategies, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global container homes market size would reach $73.07 billion by 2025, from $44.76 billion in 2017, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025.
Access Full Report Summary:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-homes-market
Based on the architecture type, the duplex/bungalow segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to an increase in focus on the development of DIY style houses through multiple container blocks.
North America held the major share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share and is expected to continue its dominance by 2025. This is due to the rise in demand for affordable housing structures as there is limited availability of space in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rapid urbanization, excellent economic growth, and less time & cost required for the construction of container homes.
Based on container-type, old/scrap containers contributed more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025. It is a lucrative segment, owing to ease in availability and cost-effectiveness. The research also analyzes new/idle containers.
Download Sample PDF (279 Pages with More Insight):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5181
Frontrunners in the industry:
Key market players analyzed in the research include Anderco Pvt Ltd., Giant Containers, Container Homes USA, Royal Wolf, HONOMOBO, Shanghai Haicheng Special Steel Container Co., Ltd., SG Blocks, Inc., Supertech Industries, Speed House Group of Companies., and Temohousing.
Key Findings of the Container Homes Market:
• In 2017, the old containers segment dominated the global container homes market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
• The factory-built homes segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
• Asia-Pacific is projected as one of the most dominant regions in the container homes market and is expected to witness notable growth rate.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Container Homes Market:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5181?reqfor=covid
