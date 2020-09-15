Pre-IEO sale commences as a decentralized peer-to-peer network set to launch on Teccoin
Decentralized electronic cash company or digital currency, Teccoin is set to launch a peer to peer network into the global market as Pre-IEO sales are ongoing.NEW YORK, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful end of its Airdrop campaign after the conclusion of distribution activities on the 5th of September 2020, Teccoin has announced its plans to create a decentralized peer-to-peer digital currency.
The company made this announcement as its updated goals for the remainder of the year were stated in a recent tweet. One of which was its resumption of development of SPACE peer-to-peer global market.
The launching of a decentralized peer-to-peer network into the digital market is a very good incentive as it will avoid a centralized security failure. Also, due to the absence of intermediaries, decentralization allows for more transparency between parties and lower transaction costs. If this is achieved, users will now be able to move currencies from their accounts to other accounts without having to go through any financial institution.
In preparations for the SPACE launch, Teccoin is also organizing an internet campaign (community video competition) in which all its users can take part in and win TECN worth of prizes.
Presently, Pre-IEO sales are ongoing on Teccoin and it has urged its users to acquire from Pre-IEO sales as users can go on to Swap and add liquidity on CCTip and Uniswap. With the total number of supply updated for the exchange listing, Teccoin will be having its IEO on an exchange with a large number of investors and real liquidity. Having said this, possible IEO price will stand at $1 and Pre-IEO now stands at $0.1 ~ 1 TECN.
The decentralized electronic cash company is also working towards trading on other exchanges which is good for decentralized-finance. Presently, the company is preparing for its successful listing on ProBit and Bitmart with an agreement already reached.
Onebt Exchange, a digital currency crypto exchange which is currently gaining more ground, has announced that TECN will be officially listed on the exchange of experimental area, at 17:00 on September 16.The open trading pair will be TECN/USDT. Deposit of TECN will be opened at 17:00 on September 15, and the withdrawal will be opened at 17:00 on September 17.
To stay up-to-date with news about Teccoin, please subscribe to our Telegram channel.
About Teccoin: Teccoin's goal is to develop local startups and small scale industrialists, and we plan to do that by investing time and capital to help establish, expand or improve these enterprises that reach our requirements. It is a decentralized payment system and allows users to send money easily without international borders.
Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
www.murthaandburkemarketing.com
+1 800-650-5467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn