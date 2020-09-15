Magic Turns Menacing
A student pursues magic down a dark path while struggling with high schoolPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Angela Fujiwara discovers magic is real, her view of the world changes but not in the way most would expect. Instead of the typical story of self-discovery through the mystic arts that everyone is familiar with by now, though, A Light in the Darkness sees the hero start down a darker path—through necromancy! Secretly learning from the most dangerous man she knows all while struggling in high school, with a potential boyfriend on the horizon, author Rian McMurtry’s story will make it difficult for readers to turn away from every page.
Rian, whose writing started after gaining experience and insights as a Renaissance faire dancer, was born in San Francisco and raised in Marin County, California. He holds a zoology degree, a law degree, and a Masters of Law degree, which allowed him to practice law for a number of years. Working his own experiences with various real-life places, Rian was able to create a modern-fantasy universe that blends our own world with various magical cultures from the past, along with hints of science fiction and modern coming-of-age-drama.
From the moment the reader starts reading the book’s pages, they are dropped right into the action. Rian doesn’t waste time with the set up; the stage is unveiled as the tale moves forward, which means the reader is kept on the edge of their seats for most of the book. All of this happens with the backdrop of Rian’s finely crafted world as seen through the eyes of Angela and the other supporting characters.
This unconventional coming-of-age magical tale right in the center of a perfect mixture of the mystical and the real is a must-read for fans of magic and the like!
