Author Died and Lived to Tell the Tale
It can be truly interesting to listen to a man's life story, but even more when he lives to tell about his divine tale involving his own death. I Was Scared to Death When I Died: The True Story of Bryan Killebrew is a biographical account centered on the author's "true" death experience. Killebrew, in this book, starts sharing his background from when he was still a young American boy without a care in the world before he had a life-changing encounter with the Lord when he was just 16 years old. Like any other ordinary day, Killebrew was just eating his bowl of goulash for dinner when suddenly, "lights went out," he became unconscious and had to be rushed to the hospital. When he passed out, everything was totally dark. He lost his senses, but slowly, he heard a loud voice saying, "Bryan, are you ready to come with me?" During those moments, he said that God lifted him up high and asked if he would like to come to him.
Killebrew was raised in Arkansas and he likes to call himself a “good old’ country boy.” He, like many other kids, loved sports like football, baseball, boating, and fishing. After so many years, however, Killebrew realized that the story of how his life turned around after his experience had to be shared with others.
Readers thought that the book was an interesting read. Killebrew’s detailed account of his supernatural experience included in it a background of his life before the incident happened. Those who love reading spiritual narratives would relate with Killebrew’s out-of-the-ordinary experience.
What the story highlights was how he lived through his death and came back with a more purpose-driven life centered on his belief in God. He also stressed on the importance of his grandmother’s influence in making him a God-fearing individual. Killebrew said: "There’s nothing like grandmothers. They know how to take away your troubles. That is a fact."
