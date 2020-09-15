Miami Real Estate Agency Develops Instant Video Chat Software to Help New York Residents Relocating to Florida

Miami REALTORS at Miami Real Estate Agency Buy and Search Miami Real Estate with Miami Real Estate Agency

Miami Real Estate Agency offers remote based relocation assistance for residents seeking safety and relaxation from coronavirus in the Miami Real Estate Market.

We are the only firm in South Florida with in house technology to service clients 100% remote, with instant video chat, 3D home tours, remote closings and much more!” — Nick Hiersche

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami based Real Estate Brokerage, Miami Real Estate Agency, is the only cloud based brokerage based in Miami, providing coronavirus safe sales service with 3D tours, instant video chat and other exclusive technology. With residents of the North East states including New York and New Jersey relocating to Florida at a rate of nearly 1,000 new homes per week Miami Real Estate Agency is equipped with the tools to transact under coronavirus restrictions.

The cloud based Miami real estate firm is powered by REACT Real Estate Software, https://reactrealestate.com which boasts interactive CRM, instant cross platform video chat, lead generating IDX websites, Matterport 3D tour integration and friction-less online payment integration and remote closing capability. Utilizing all of these new technologies before the pandemic allows Miami Real Estate a competitive advantage in the Miami Real Estate Market.

CEO of Miami Real Estate Agency, Nick Hiersche, states of the competitive advantage, "We are the only firm in South Florida with in house technology to service clients 100% remote, with instant video chat, 3D home tours, remote closings and much more!" the firm has been fully remote since beginning.

About Miami Real Estate Agency:

Miami Real Estate Agency is a real estate brokerage unlike any other, where Real Estate Agents have complete cloud operations & transparency via technology. Every lead, phone call, text message, IDX website visit, Facebook page visit, etc. is tracked, logged, and re-marketed through automation. Agents can utilize the free tools of the brokerage to build a larger pipeline, from beginner to expert REALTORS. The brokerage also employs a team of inside sales agents to call hundreds of leads daily to qualify new customers for our active agents. Every active agent in the firm is eligible to receive new client leads daily, exponentially growing any Real Estate Agent's earning potential. Real Estate Agents and Miami REALTORS can join Miami Real Estate at https://miamirealestate.agency/Home/Page/AgentJoin

Powered by REACT Real Estate Platform, The Future of Real Estate for Real Estate Agents and Brokers.

