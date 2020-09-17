HANGAR12 WINS 2 PRO AWARDS PRESENTED BY CHIEF MARKETER

The greatest promotion marketing campaigns of 2020 Hangar12 brand marketing agency winner in PRO Awards HANGAR12 ranked Top Marketing Agency in 2020

HANGAR12 was recognized as the best of the best in the PRO Awards, the world’s leading recognition program for excellence in brand activation and marketing.

We are proud to be named a PRO Awards winner for the second straight year.” — Kevin Keating, President of HANGAR12

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief Marketer, a leading publisher of content, recognition programs and training events for Fortune 1000 marketers, recognized HANGAR12 agency in the 2020 PRO Awards with two Silver Awards. The agency's "Fresh Family Favorites" campaign won the Best Use of Shopper Marketing and the Best Use of Gamification, Contests and Sweepstakes . USA-based HANGAR12 specializes in marketing Consumer Package Goods (CPG) brands through digital marketing, consumer promotions, social media and shopper marketing.For 29 years, the PRO Awards has been the world’s leading recognition program for excellence in brand activation and promotion marketing. From buzz campaigns and digital marketing to influencer programs and experiential activations and beyond… this is a look at the best campaigns of the year—awarded by a panel of leading brand-side marketers. Over 1,000 entries were submitted from around the globe. And HANGAR12's campaign was named the best of the best in two categories.ABOUT HANGAR12HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global Consumer Package Goods (CPG). We believe that everything starts with the consumer. That’s our only rule. Our Consumer Firstapproach enables collaboration with consumers throughout our creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through digital advertising and marketing, consumer promotions, social media and shopper marketing, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. We employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers… everywhere. We’ve been leading with this approach for years on highly recognizable brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at Hangar-12.com.ABOUT CHIEF MARKETERGlobal online content portal Chief Marketer, an Access Intelligence brand, arms aspiring CMOs with the tools, insights, data and training they need to master the “next frontier of marketing”—an age of marketing much less dependent on advertising and much more focused on the rest of the branding toolkit. CM has more than 150,000 readers who rely on its content and live events to help them cut through the noise and find the solutions necessary to optimize their performance. From digital, direct and content marketing to social, experiential, promotion and more, our weekly newsletters and daily website content covers it all. In addition to the CM200, Chief Marketer also produces the PRO Awards and recognition programs including Masters of Martech and Future CMOs. Learn more at chiefmarketer.com.

2020 Hangar12 Digital Highlights Reel