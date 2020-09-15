Lost Pet Service "Critter Cops" Finds Lost Bird After 3 Months Missing
we are the most successful lost and stolen pet service in the world and I intend to keep it that way”MICHIGAN, USA, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide lost and stolen pet service Critter Cops has found Jujubee, a 10 year old African Gray Congo, reuniting him with his owner Joseph after being missing for almost exactly 3 months.
— Kelly Matthews
Joseph enlisted the help of Critter Cops when his beloved bird flew out of the window in Redford Township, Michigan. An advertising campaign was conducted by Critter Cops surrounding a 10 mile radius of Jujubee’s last known location. Almost exactly 3 months after the campaign began, Jujubee flew into the view of Tami, who had seen the Critter Cops adverts and contacted Joseph immediately. In total, the Critter Cops campaign reached almost 40,000 people in the area, gaining a large following of community support.
‘’I think this is an important message to pet owners to never give up’’. Said Kelly Matthews, CEO and founder of Critter Cops. ‘’We are truly elated to have been able to facilitate this reunion and hope that other pet owners will become aware of the power of Critter Cops advertising. We don’t just make an announcement for a lost pet, we make them famous!’’.
Critter Cops have recently introduced new and innovative ways to reunite lost pets with the successful launch of digital billboards USA wide, as well as new services in their specialist field, stolen pets.’’The sky's the limit. We now even have the ability to search the dark net for illegal pedigree sales, giving pet owners a new avenue of investigation for stolen pets worldwide. We will never stop finding new ways to search, we are the most successful lost and stolen pet service in the world and I intend to keep it that way.’’ Kelly Matthews, Founder.
About Critter Cops
Critter Cops is an Australian owned company, operating in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. They are an online company offering search services for lost and stolen pets worldwide with an 85% success rate. Their services start at $60 for a 30 day online search service. Advertising starts at $80 for 14 days.
Kelly Matthews
Critter Cops
+1 718-684-9579
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Critter Cops is the Most Successful Lost and Stolen Pet Service in the World