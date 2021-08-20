The Pandemic's Silent Side Effects- Many Lost Pets May Have be Stolen

Submit Release
Critter Cops Founder, Kelly Matthews, Advocating for stolen pets in Mexico

Expensive Breeds - The Most Common Target for Pet Thieves

Pandemic causes pet theft to rise - Critter Cops is urging owners of missing pets to register their pet on the Stolen Pet Register

The truth is, if no one has reported a sighting of your pet, there is an increased likelihood they are being kept by someone"
— Kelly Matthews- Founder, Critter Cops
AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world still combats the problems faced by the pandemic, a silent emergency has also become more profound as a result. More household pets are being stolen than ever before, with this year showing record theft numbers. The increased demand for furry companions during isolation periods has sent the number of buyers to new levels, as well as the puppy price tags. It's all too tempting for many thieves, who have been taking advantage of the rise in demand since the pandemic began. The most unfortunate aspect of the rise is that many pet owners may not even be aware that their pet was in fact stolen!

Founder of Critter Cops, Kelly Matthews urges owners who have lost their pets at any stage over the pandemic to consider the possibility of theft. "There are criminal gangs currently developing new and better ways to obtain the most sought after breeds, and they are becoming more and more adept at achieving it without the owner even suspecting. Many owners are left to assume their beloved pet has somehow wandered away and they are simply unlucky to have not received a single sighting from their community. The truth is, if no one has reported a sighting of your pet, there is an increased likelihood they are being kept by someone".

It is estimated that over 2 million dogs and cats will be stolen over the next 12 months, making it imperative that owners register their lost pet on the Stolen Pet Register in case they are an unknown victim. Those considering a new pet purchase are also encouraged to conduct a free check of the Stolen Pet Register first to ensure the pet they want to buy has not been listed as missing or stolen anywhere else in the country. This is the largest worldwide database of stolen animals, maintained by Critter Cops and is accessible to anyone. "We are definitely finding an increase in reunions as more owners become aware of the Stolen Pet Register, for not only recent but also long-term missing pets," says Kelly (Founder-Critter Cops), who advocates for stolen animals worldwide. "We hope that as the public becomes more aware that pet theft is a common occurrence, so too will the awareness of the Stolen Pet Register".

