Governor Recognizes the Passing of Former Rep. Russ Meekins Jr.

Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are extending their sympathies today to the family and friends of former Alaska Representative Russ Meekins Jr. who passed away yesterday in Sandwich, Massachusetts. Meekins served four terms in the Alaska House during the 8th, 10th, 11th and 12th sessions of the Alaska Legislature.

“Russ came from a family that placed public service above all else,” said Governor Dunleavy. “His father served in the 1st Alaska Legislature and he followed in his footsteps as a legislator and remained committed to public policy for decades after leaving office. Rose and I wish to extend our sympathies to his friends and family here in Alaska and back in Massachusetts.”

Governor Dunleavy has ordered the Alaska state flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Representative Meekins from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, Tuesday, September 15.

