Due Sept. 30: Funding to help address emergency victim service needs in Black communities

The purpose of this funding is to help address emergent victim service needs in the Black community.  

Eligible applicants are non-profit or governmental organizations that are by and for the Black community. This means that the organization must have a primary mission and history of serving the Black community and must be culturally based, directed, and substantially controlled (led) by the Black community. This could include faith-based non-profits such as churches or mosques.

This is an open, ongoing funding opportunity. Applications will be reviewed as they are submitted. The funding opportunity will remain open as long as funds remain available.

Click here for the application

Applications will be accepted through July 1, 2021 and all funds must be used by September 30th, 2021. 

Contact Trisha Smith with any questions: trisha.smith@commerce.wa.gov

