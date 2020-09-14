Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody’s Statement About Netflix Film Documenting the Sexual Exploitation of Children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today sent a letter to Netflix asking the popular streaming service to remove a new film highlighting the sexual exploitation of children. The Netflix movie Cuties depicts children using their bodies in a sexual manner to evade trouble. The show also graphically focuses on the clothed genitalia of children and shows the creation and publication of child pornography. Attorney General Moody joined Attorneys General from Ohio, Louisiana and Texas in a joint letter to Netflix demanding Cuties be removed from the streaming platform.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “As a mother and public servant dedicated to ending human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of our children, I am disgusted and discouraged that this film is being circulated in mainstream media. I am calling on Netflix to protect our children and common decency by removing Cuties from its streaming platform.”