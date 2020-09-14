SH 170 Begins

When: Daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14 to Friday, Sept. 18, weather permitting Where: East and westbound State Highway 170 from Interstate 35W to State Highway 114

FORT WORTH – Construction of the SH 170 project will begin next week. The 6-mile project will construct mainlanes at various locations, build additional ramps and restripe SH 170 from Interstate 35W to State Highway 114.

The east and westbound far-left lane of SH 170 will be closed at various locations between I-35W and SH 114 Sept. 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction activities. Alternate routes are advised.

In 2019, 167 workers and road users were killed in work zones. The leading causes – speeding and driver inattention – are entirely preventable. Protect workers. Protect road users.

