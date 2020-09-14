Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Requests Removal of "Cuties" Film from Netflix

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today requested that Netflix remove the film “Cuties.”

The film repeatedly shows children using their bodies in a sexual manner to get themselves out of trouble; it graphically focuses on the clothed genitalia of children; and it shows the creation and publication of child pornography.

The following statement may be attributed to Attorney General Yost:

“In this era where we are fighting a seemingly never-ending battle against human trafficking, this film is counterproductive – it whets the appetites of those who wish to harm our children in the most unimaginable ways,” Yost said. “I vehemently oppose the continued streaming of the movie and request that it is voluntarily removed.”

A copy of the letter sent to Netflix’s chief executive officer may be found here.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

