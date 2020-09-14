Daym Drops announces new comic book 'Super Official'.
Daym Drops new mini comic will be published by Ikari Press LLC.MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Television personality and YouTube food reviewer Daymon "Daym Drops" Patterson announced via social media his partnership with indie comic publisher Ikari Press LLC for the creation of Super Official a mini comic book that will feature Patterson as the hero. Daym announced the project to over 1.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel Sunday.
A "Name My Arch-Nemisis" contest also was announced. The winner, Kevin Giles, suggested the name "Vege-Ta-Bully" for the plant based villain in the story. Giles will have a cameo in Daym's comicbook.
Daym's food review videos often go viral, generating over 240 million views on YouTube, leading to appearances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Food Network, The Travel Channel, and The Rachel Ray Show. Daym's approachability and charisma have made him the preferred pitch man for national brands like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Popeyes, and Burger King.
Patterson just wrapped a two-month filming schedule for his new television show, which is being produced by Ugly Brothers Studios and will debut in 2021.
Super Official will be written by Ikari Press publisher Antonio Brice and illustrated by former Image comics artist Caanan White. White previously worked with Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + Divine) on Uber before teaming with World War Z author Max Brooks on Harlem Hellfighters. His collaboration with Jay Longino saw the creation of Son of Shaolin (Top Cow) which was optioned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks productions and Sony Pictures. Harlem Hellfighters has been optioned by Will Smith's OverBrook Entertainment for the History Channel.
Antonio Brice founded Ikari Press in 2018 and partnered with Caanan White to create the comic book series Brand about a group of supernatural bounty hunters trying to stop the upcoming apocalypse. Brand and its sequel, Brand: Way of the Gun, have generated more than $100,000 in sales on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform. Their next release will be the prequel story Brand: Children of Man written by two time Eisner award winning author Mike Baron.
Super Official will be distributed digitally for free and will also be included in the second printing of book one for Brand which will feature a new cover from Caanan White and digital artist Dennis Langenberg. Fans will also have a chance to win copies of the book signed by Daym Drops via his YouTube channel when the book goes to print next year.
